Sports

Ivan Juric leaves Southampton after early Premier League relegation

Juric took over as manager in December, 2024 succeeding Russell Martin with an 18-month contract

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Ivan Juric leaves Southampton after early Premier League relegation
Ivan Juric leaves Southampton after early Premier League relegation

Ivan Juric has parted ways with Southampton following the confirmation of the team's relegation from the Premier League on Sunday, April 7.

Juric took over as manager in December, succeeding Russell Martin with an 18-month contract.

However, his time in charge has been unsuccessful with only two wins from 16 matches.

As per Sky News, Southampton's loss to Tottenham with a 3-1 score confirmed that the team would be relegated from the Premier League.

This is significant because the team was relegated with eight games still left to play in the season, making it earliest relegation in Premier League history.

Related: Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain

Also, the defeat to Tottenham was Southampton's 25th loss in the league during the current season.

The club said in a statement, "Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation.”

The statement continued, “Unfortunately, we haven't seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up.”

"With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer,” it further added.

Simon Rusk is likely to take over as the temporary manager of the team, while Adam Lallana will assist him in his role.

Related: Luka Doncic shines as Lakers hand Thunder 126-99 defeat

Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Italy to start royal tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Italy to start royal tour
DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa
DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa
Jennifer Lopez reveals concert dates for anticipated Up All Night Tour 2025
Jennifer Lopez reveals concert dates for anticipated Up All Night Tour 2025
Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain
Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain
Luka Doncic shines as Lakers hand Thunder 126-99 defeat
Luka Doncic shines as Lakers hand Thunder 126-99 defeat
Alcaraz speaks out against unfair criticism ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters
Alcaraz speaks out against unfair criticism ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters
Max Verstappen earns Christian Horner praise after Japanese Grand Prix win
Max Verstappen earns Christian Horner praise after Japanese Grand Prix win
Alex Ovechkin makes history as NHL's all-time leading goal scorer
Alex Ovechkin makes history as NHL's all-time leading goal scorer
Marvel Rivals leak reveals new mutant character
Marvel Rivals leak reveals new mutant character
London Marathon 2025: Wiggins sets sights on GWR in unique traffic cone outfit
London Marathon 2025: Wiggins sets sights on GWR in unique traffic cone outfit
Max Verstappen wins first race of 2025 in thrilling Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen wins first race of 2025 in thrilling Japanese Grand Prix
Real Madrid suffer huge blow in La Liga title race after shocking loss to Valencia
Real Madrid suffer huge blow in La Liga title race after shocking loss to Valencia
Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win
Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win