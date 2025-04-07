Ivan Juric leaves Southampton after early Premier League relegation

Ivan Juric has parted ways with Southampton following the confirmation of the team's relegation from the Premier League on Sunday, April 7.
Juric took over as manager in December, succeeding Russell Martin with an 18-month contract.
However, his time in charge has been unsuccessful with only two wins from 16 matches.
As per Sky News, Southampton's loss to Tottenham with a 3-1 score confirmed that the team would be relegated from the Premier League.
This is significant because the team was relegated with eight games still left to play in the season, making it earliest relegation in Premier League history.
Also, the defeat to Tottenham was Southampton's 25th loss in the league during the current season.
The club said in a statement, "Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation.”
The statement continued, “Unfortunately, we haven't seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up.”
"With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer,” it further added.
Simon Rusk is likely to take over as the temporary manager of the team, while Adam Lallana will assist him in his role.
