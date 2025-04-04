Health

Essential tips to boost your immune system

To strengthen your immunity, it’s essential to consider a few lifestyle factors

  • April 04, 2025
Essential tips to boost your immune system
Essential tips to boost your immune system

A strong immune system keeps your body protected against harmful foreign pathogens, diseases, and infections and maintains health balance.

To strengthen your immunity, it’s essential to consider a few lifestyle factors that are discussed below:

Take nutrients-rich diet:

A well-balanced diet consists of essential food components, including vitamins and minerals that improve your immunity.

Vitamin C: Found in citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, and strawberries, it improves your immune cell function and minimises inflammation.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D deficiency is associated with increased susceptibility to infections. Sun exposure and foods such as fatty fish and fortified dairy help maintain levels.

Get enough sleep:

Sleep is considered one of the most essential factors for immune regulation. 

Chronic sleep deprivation may lead to increased inflammation and minimise the production of protective cytokines.

Work out regularly:

Moderate exercise enhances immune cell circulation, assisting the body in detecting and fighting pathogens more effectively.

Manage stress:

Chronic stress releases increased cortisol levels, suppressing immune functionality and leading to inflammation.

Individuals can efficiently manage stress through yoga, deep breathing exercises, and involvement in social activities.

Besides all of this, nutritionists also recommend eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, not smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption.

