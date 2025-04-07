‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer: Tom Cruise returns with nerve-racking stunts

Tom Cruise is back to action with jaw-dropping stunts in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.
On Monday, April 7, Paramount Pictures released the official trailer of the upcoming action spy film, giving fans peeks into Ethan Hunt’s nerve-racking stunts and thrilling adventures.
The movie, which is the eighth installment to the superhit Mission: Impossible franchise, will serve as the conclusion to the two-part storyline that began with Mission: Impossible – Dead Recknoning, as Ethan (Tom Cruise) and his team face their most dangerous mission yet, striving to prevent The Entity from igniting nuclear war.
In the trailer, the Top Gun star can be seen performing a variety of jaw-dropping stunts, taking fans’ anticipation to a whole new level.
Commenting on the trailer, a fan penned, “1996-2025 , almost 30 years One of the best action franchises ever Not ready to say goodbye. Thank you Tom Cruise.”
“Tom Cruise is so impressive,” another gushed.
A third expressed their excitement, writing, “I have a feeling this is going to be an amazing movie. I'm definitely going to the theatre. Tom Cruise is G.O.A.T!!!!”
Besides Tom Cruise, the movie’s ensemble cast also includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, and Angela Bassett.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning is slated to release on May 23, 2025.