Early warning signs of diabetes you shouldn't ignore

Elevated blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels in your eyes, which may lead to blindness

  • April 06, 2025
Early warning signs of diabetes you shouldn't ignore

Diabetes is a chronic condition characterised by elevated blood sugar levels in the body. 

These high sugar levels may lead to various symptoms, which are often mild and can be attributed to other diseases.

Early detection of diabetes is pretty challenging and most people are unaware of their condition even if they have high blood sugar until they are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

If left untreated, diabetes can lead to severe complications such as heart diseases, nerve and kidney damage, stroke, and more. 

Even if you have moderate blood sugar elevations, it may cause damage to your organs.

Early signs of diabetes:

Here are a few early signs of diabetes you shouldn't ignore:

Frequent urination:

If you are frequently experiencing urinary urgency, especially at night, it may be a sign of diabetes as it causes the kidneys to work harder to remove excess sugar from your blood.

Repeated UTIs and other infections:

The excess sugar in your urine creates an ideal environment for the growth of yeast and bacteria.

Food paired with a warm, moist area promotes their growth. Individuals suffering from diabetes may experience frequent urinary tract or yeast infections.

Unexplained weight loss:

If you are unable to gain energy from your food, your body will begin burning muscle and fat stores instead, which may lead to weight loss.

Poor vision:

Elevated blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels in your eyes and patients may experience blurry vision. 

If left untreated, it may cause permanent eye damage leading to severe complications.

