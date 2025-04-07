Royal

Princess Catharina-Amalia honors Spain’s hospitality with heartfelt gift

The Netherlands’ Princess of Orange, Catharina-Amalia, unveiled a special plaque at the Plaza de Oriente

  April 07, 2025

Princess Catharina-Amalia gifted a heartwarming present to Spain to appreciate the country’s warm hospitality.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, April 7, the Dutch Royal Family shared a video in which the Princess of Orange can be seen unveiling a special plaque as a token of appreciation for Spain’s generous hosting.

In the caption, the Royals shared, “The Princess of Orange unveils a plaque at the small tulip garden that she gave to the Spanish city and its inhabitants on the Plaza de Oriente in Madrid.”

They continued, “With this, she wants to thank everyone who made her stay in the city possible, during a period under special circumstances.”

“The Dutch ambassador to Spain, Roel Nieuwenkamp, planted the first tulip bulbs on the Plaza de Oriente together with Mayor Martínez-Almeida of Madrid on 11 November 2024. The tulips are now blooming for the first time,” the Palace added.

In the video, the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima exuded elegance in a maroon coordinated outfit featuring gold detailing.

She left her silky, blonde hair cascading and was seen exchanging some words with the Spanish Mayor Martínez-Almeida in a heartwarming interaction.

The translated text on the plaque, which was originally written in Spanish language, read, “Thank you very much for my time in Madrid. Enjoy the tulips. The Princess of Orange, Kingdom of the Netherlands. Spring 2025.”

Princess Catharina-Amalia is the heir apparent to the throne of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

