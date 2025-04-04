Low LDL levels reduces risks of serious neurological disorders, study

Controlling your LDL or bad cholesterol level may help in minimize your risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease (conditions which affect thinking and memory), a study revealed.
People with low levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol or LDL-C are unlikely to be diagnosed with both neurological disorders, researchers found.
Researchers assessed data from 570,000 neurologically healthy individuals who were followed for up to 180 days after cholesterol testing.
Related: Blood test can predict recovery rate from spinal cord injury, research
Up to one-third of the participants had low LDL blood levels, less than 70 mg per deciliter. Meanwhile, the remaining participants had elevated levels of more than 130 mg per deciliter.
Results indicated that people below the 70mg mark had a 26% reduced risk of all-cause dementia and a 28% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
Individuals with low LDL cholesterol who used statins had a great advantage.
The study authors stated, “These findings underscore the crucial role of managing LDL-C in lowering dementia risk.”
Previous investigations indicated that lower LDL-C also prevents heart attack and other cardiac events that may lead to potential death.
Related: Breast cancer breakthrough: Surgery no longer necessary for early stage