Pope Francis makes surprise public appearance at Vatican after hospital discharge

Pope Francis made surprise public appearance at the Vatican on Sunday, April 6, just two weeks after being released from the hospital where he had been treated for double pneumonia.
He appeared in a wheelchair in St. Peter's Square and waved to a large crowd of people who were really happy to see him.
The Pope was first taken to the hospital on February 14, 2025 after struggling with breathing problems for several days.
This illness was one of the most serious health problems he has faced since becoming Pope.
The Pope, speaking in a weak but clearer voice than when he was discharged from the hospital greeted people by saying “A good Sunday to all. Thank you very much.”
Though he still had nasal tubes to help him breathe, the scene was emotional with many cameras and phones capturing the moment.
Mass held on Sunday was dedicated to healthcare workers and people who are sick.
During the Pope’s stay in the hospital, his condition became so critical that the doctors believed he might not survive.
Doctors have now adviced the Pope to rest for two months at his residence in the Vatican to help his body recover.
He has been the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years and has dealt with various health issues throughout his life, including the removal of part of one lung when he was 21.
