King Charles, Queen Camilla Italy tour Day 1: Palace shares heartfelt photo

King Charles III, Queen Camilla touch down in Rome to kick off their four-day historic visit

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 07, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla started their historic four-day State Visit to Italy after landing in Rome.

On April 7, the royal couple’sRAF flight, which was accompanied by two F-35 Italian air force jets, touched down at the city's Ciampino 31st Wing airport.

After landing at the airport, their majesties were welcomed on the tarmac by a Guard of Honour.

As per Hello!, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the UK's Ambassador to the Republic of Italy and San Marino, Lord Llewellyn and Italy's Ambassador to the UK Inigo Lambertini and his wife Maria Grazia were lined up to welcome Charles and Camilla.

Buckingham Palace released a heartwarming picture of the couple landing in Italy on Instagram Stories.

The British monarch looked dapper in a navy pinstripe suit which he teamed with his trusty Hermès owl print tie.

Meanwhile, Camilla looked gorgeous in a chic Fiona Clare crepe dress and black leather pumps.

For accessories, she opted for pearl drop earrings and a slick of rosy lipstick.

During their royal trip, Charles and Camilla are set to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Moreover, the King will make history by becoming the first British monarch to address a joint session of the Italian Parliament.

