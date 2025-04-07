US weather disaster continues: At least 20 die in flash floods

At least 20 people died in the US after severe weather conditions, including flash floods and tornadoes, hit several southern states.
According to ABC News, life-threatening weather conditions continued on Sunday, April 6, 2025, with the threat of severe flooding in Memphis, Tennessee, and Little Rock, Arkansas, and tornado watches in Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
20 people, including a 9-year-old boy in Kentucky who was swept away by floodwaters, have died since Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
Several deaths were reported in southwestern Tennessee after a strong EF-3 tornado ripped through the city of Selmer.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended his condolences over the two deaths on Sunday evening after a tree fell at a golf course.
He said, “Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by the tragic deaths of two Georgians in Muscogee County today as a result of the severe weather. We ask that you join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, along with all those responding to storm damage.”
The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management confirmed the first storm-related death of a 5-year-old child in a home at southwest Little Rock, while a 16-year-old firefighter died in Missouri while responding to a reported water rescue.
Furthermore, the overall death toll stands at ten in Tennessee, three in Missouri, two in Kentucky, and one each in Indiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.
