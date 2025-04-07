Sci-Tech

Google's AI Mode now enables complex image queries

AI Mode can understand entire scene in image, including how objects relate to each other and more

  • April 07, 2025
Google introduced multimodal search to artificial intelligence (AI) Mode, its Google Search experiment to provide enhanced experience.

Alphabet-owned Google on Monday, April 7, 2025, revealed that users will be able to ask complex, multi-part questions and follow-ups to dig deeper into a topic.

Users who have access to AI Mode can now tap the feature to ask questions about photos they have uploaded or taken with their camera.

In a blog post, the American-based tech giant stated that the new image-analysing functionality in AI Mode is powered by Google Lens’ multimodal capabilities.

AI Mode can understand the entire scene in an image, including how objects relate to each other, along with their materials, colours, shapes, and arrangement.

Using a technique known as “query fan-out,” AI Mode asks multiple questions about the image and the objects shown in it, providing more detailed information than a traditional Google search.

As part of Monday’s announcement, Google said it’s making AI Mode available to millions more users who are enrolled in Labs, Google’s home for experimental features and products.

It is worth mentioning that Google plans to refine the user experience and expand functionality in the feature.

