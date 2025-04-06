Barron Trump’s university life: Surprising reality of Trump's son NYU's journey

Barron Trump’s college experience at NYU is far from typical!
As son of US President Donald Trump his campus life is heavily monitored and protected by security measure including Secret Service convoys and undercover escort.
Unlike other students, Barron rarely appears in common spaces like dining halls.
This unusual situation has sparked interest, curiosity and gossip among fellow students, making his university life feel more like political thriller than a regular college experience.
Not only that, Barron’s daily commute to NYU is much more elaborate and secure than that of typical college students.
Instead of taking subway or scooter, Barron travels in convoy of black SUVs escorted by the NYPD, avoiding usual city traffic.
He arrives at private NYU garage where he quietly enters the campus, making sure his presence remain out of the public eye.
His Secret Service bodyguards try to appear less obvious by dressing in casual, student-like clothes, such as hoodies and jeans.
The bodyguards are so committed to ensuring Barron’s safety that they even escort him to the bathroom.
Even though Barron tries to maintain a low profile at college, he has still attracted attention from some female students who find him tall and handsome.
One student even mentions that he is liked by "even liberal girls."
However, not everyone agrees with this perception. Some students argue that Barron is rarely on campus long enough to interact with others, let alone engage in social activities like flirting.
