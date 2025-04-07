World

DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa

Flooding is a common issue in the area and recently the river reached its highest level in 60 years

Torrential rains and floods in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo have led to at least 33 deaths.

The flooding that occurred overnight from Friday to Saturday caused many homes in the western area of the city to be washed away.

Kinshasa, a city with 17 million residents is located on the Congo River, one of the largest rivers globally which runs across the country.

Flooding is a common issue in the area and recently the river reached its highest level in 60 years.

Nearly half of Kinshasa’s 26 districts were affected by the floods.

As per the reports, the worst-hit areas are the city's outskirts and some of its poorest neighbourhoods, prompting the deployment of search and rescue teams.

The flooding has led to water shortages as the city's water treatment plants have been submerged.

Important roads, including the one connecting the city center to the international airport and a motorway leading to the port of Matadi, are now impassable.

Additionally, one of the tributaries of the Congo River, the N'djili River, has overflowed, trapping many people in the affected areas.

The country is facing more heavy rains that are expected to impact the northern and northeastern regions in the coming days.

DR Congo floods: 33 dead as torrential rains devastate Kinshasa
