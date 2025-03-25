King Charles delays Vatican trip due to Pope Francis’ health concerns

Royal

Buckingham Palace announced that the British Monarch and the Queen Consort have canceled their international visit

  March 25, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s highly anticipated state visit to the Vatican has been postponed due to concerns over Pope Francis’ health.

The decision came after the 87-year-old pontiff continues to face ongoing medical challenges, raising uncertainty about his public engagements.

As per GB News, Buckingham Palace announced that the British Monarch and the Queen Consort have canceled their international visit.

It is reported that Pope Francis has been medically advised to take an extended period of rest for recovery.

The Pope’s medical team head, Sergio Alfieri emphasized that "the recommendation for a period of convalescence of at least two months is very important."

To note, on Sunday the Pope of Vatican was discharged from hospital following his month long battle with pneumonia.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had originally scheduled a meeting with Pope Francis and a special service at the Sistine Chapel, but the visit has now been postponed.

However, the King is still set to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella during his time in Rome.

As per the reports, King Charles and Queen Camilla will still visit Rome and Ravenna in Italy at the start of April.

