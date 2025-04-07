Health

World Health Day 2025: WHO prioritises mothers and babies well-being

WHO's latest campaign aims to spread awareness regarding gaps in maternal and newborn survival

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
World Health Day 2025: WHO prioritises mothers and babies well-being

On World Health Day, celebrated on April 7, WHO and its partners have kicked off a year-long campaign, named Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures, on maternal neonatal health.

The campaign aims to prioritise mother and newborn well-being.

It will encourage the government and the health community to build up efforts to reduce maternal and newborn mortality rates.

Helping each woman and baby survive

According to currently published estimates, up to 200-300 women lose their lives due to pregnancy and childbirth every year.

Meanwhile, up to two million babies die in the neonatal period and two million more are stillborn.

Supporting women and their families

Pregnant women and families worldwide require high-quality care that supports them physically and emotionally, during prenatal and postpartum.

Health systems must evolve to tackle the increasing health issues that impact maternal and newborn health.

They don’t only include direct obstetric complications but also mental health conditions.

Women and families must be supported by laws and policies to protect their rights.

Campaign objectives

The campaign aims to spread awareness regarding gaps in maternal and newborn survival.

Moreover, it advocates for good investments for women’s and babies’ well-being.

To educate people about the complications regarding pregnancy, childbirth, and the postnatal period.

