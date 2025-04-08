Apple releases immersive content management app for Mac and Vision Pro

Apple has launched a new app for Mac and Vision Pro to provide creators an advanced way to work.
As noticed by MacRumors, the Cupertino-based tech giant on Monday, April 7, 2025, rolled out “Apple Immersive Video Utility” which is available on the App Store providing enhanced ways to work with Immersive Video files.
The new Apple Immersive Video Utility app enables users to import, organise, package, and review Apple Immersive Video files on a Mac.
Combined with Apple Immersive Video Utility for visionOS, you can connect and review Immersive Video on Vision Pro.
Here are the app’s full release notes:
Import and manage Immersive Video files
Create playlists to sort, organise, and search the Apple Immersive Video files in your library.
Share your Apple Immersive Videos
Share your Immersive Videos with Vision Pro users with file types that are simple to download and import.
Inspect and modify Metadata
Scan the dynamic and static metadata of Immersive Video files. Modify, swap, or manipulate the package content to meet your post-production requirements.
Stream to Apple Vision Pro
Connect one or more Vision Pro devices to stream your playlists.
For larger groups, use synchronised playback to manage multi-device viewing sessions.
