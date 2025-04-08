Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to offer enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users

Within WhatsApp ecosystem, this update will ensure that sensitive conversations are kept secure

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
WhatsApp is developing an enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users, which will limit message sharing.

According to WABetaInfo, this new feature is designed to provide users greater control over their conversations by disabling automatic media downloads to the device gallery and restricting the ability to export entire chat histories outside the app.

The platform aims to ensure that sensitive content stays within the app, along with providing an advanced messaging experience.

Within the WhatsApp ecosystem, this ensures that sensitive conversations are kept secure, where they are subject to the built-in privacy protections of the app.

To note, it enables you to stop unauthorised message sharing and secures sensitive conversations.

It is worth mentioning that the latest update won’t stop message forwarding, as WhatsApp still wants to offer a simplified user interface

However, if an advanced privacy feature is enabled, users in the same chat won’t be able to engage with Meta AI in that conversation.

WABetaInfo claimed that the update will be rolled out to iOS users in the future by the Meta platform.

With this update, iPhone users will have advanced WhatsApp privacy, which will help the users to have a secure chat experience with their close ones. 

