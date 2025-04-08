Queen Máxima celebrates Community Centre Week in special outing

Queen Máxima kicked off Community Centre Week during her recent visit to Dorpshuus Hoenderloo.
On Monday, the queen visited a community centre, which will be open from 7 to 14 April.
According to Máxima, “community centres are important meeting places in neighbourhoods and villages. You can gain knowledge, undertake fun activities and meet new people. Playing darts, volleyball, acting, or drinking coffee and having a chat: a community centre brings people together.
Willem-Alexander’s wife received a warm welcome. She enjoyed a musical performance by the brass band and percussionists of the VIOS music association.
Later on, Queen Máxima was given a tour of the community centre and she also took part in various activities.
Royal Family took to Instagram and posted a video clip from her outing.
The caption read, “More than twenty associations in Hoenderloo have ‘t Dorpshuus as their home base and show their activities. Finally, Queen Máxima will discuss, among other things, the role of volunteers and administrators, about working together with other community centres and about the opportunities and challenges of this time and the future.”
Notably, the Community Centre Week is an initiative of the National Association for Small Communities.
