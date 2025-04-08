Sci-Tech

New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content

ARK app enables users to register their work by uploading a music demo and other creative files

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content
New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content

The latest blockchain-based app called "ARK” is confirmed to be released in the summer of 2025.

It is designed to assist the artists in order to protect their work from artificial intelligence (AI)- generated content.

Co-developed by screenwriter Ed Bennett-Coles and songwriter Jamie Hartman, ARK utilises advanced blockchain technology to record an artist’s ownership from the creative seed to the final product.

RelatedDeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning

This cutting-edge app enables users to register their work by uploading a music demo and other creative files.

The app offers a comprehensive suite of features, such as non-disclosure agreements, blockchain-based verification, and biometric protective measures to claim ownership of uploaded files.

In addition, partners can register themselves throughout the creative process.

The app refutes the concept that the final product is the only thing of value, rather THAN outlining the significance of the creative process.

It is pertinent to mention that ARK has secured investment from venture capital firm Claritas Capital and established a collaboration with performing rights organisation BMI.

Bennett-Coles and Hartman developed ARK after witnessing the prominence of AI in the creative industries.

Artists intend to re-evaluate the value of the creative process itself through ARK.

Related: OpenAI tests watermark to Ghibli-style AI-generated images 

New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content
New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content
Apple releases immersive content management app for Mac and Vision Pro
Apple releases immersive content management app for Mac and Vision Pro
Queen Máxima celebrates Community Centre Week in special outing
Queen Máxima celebrates Community Centre Week in special outing
WhatsApp to offer enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users
WhatsApp to offer enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users
Apple releases immersive content management app for Mac and Vision Pro
Apple releases immersive content management app for Mac and Vision Pro
WhatsApp to offer enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users
WhatsApp to offer enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users
Google's AI Mode now enables complex image queries
Google's AI Mode now enables complex image queries
Elon Musk announces strict policies for parody accounts on X
Elon Musk announces strict policies for parody accounts on X
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
OpenAI tests watermark to Ghibli-style AI-generated images
OpenAI tests watermark to Ghibli-style AI-generated images
Two meteor showers to illuminate April skies with stunning celestial display
Two meteor showers to illuminate April skies with stunning celestial display
YouTube introduces significant update to Shorts: New AI editing tools, more
YouTube introduces significant update to Shorts: New AI editing tools, more
Samsung One UI 8, based on Android 16 to launch in July: Report
Samsung One UI 8, based on Android 16 to launch in July: Report
Microsoft expands Copilot Vision for Windows and mobile
Microsoft expands Copilot Vision for Windows and mobile
SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit
SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit
WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report
WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report