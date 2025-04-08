New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content

The latest blockchain-based app called "ARK” is confirmed to be released in the summer of 2025.
It is designed to assist the artists in order to protect their work from artificial intelligence (AI)- generated content.
Co-developed by screenwriter Ed Bennett-Coles and songwriter Jamie Hartman, ARK utilises advanced blockchain technology to record an artist’s ownership from the creative seed to the final product.
This cutting-edge app enables users to register their work by uploading a music demo and other creative files.
The app offers a comprehensive suite of features, such as non-disclosure agreements, blockchain-based verification, and biometric protective measures to claim ownership of uploaded files.
In addition, partners can register themselves throughout the creative process.
The app refutes the concept that the final product is the only thing of value, rather THAN outlining the significance of the creative process.
It is pertinent to mention that ARK has secured investment from venture capital firm Claritas Capital and established a collaboration with performing rights organisation BMI.
Bennett-Coles and Hartman developed ARK after witnessing the prominence of AI in the creative industries.
Artists intend to re-evaluate the value of the creative process itself through ARK.
