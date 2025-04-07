Entertainment

Jenna Ortega gives unexpected reason for ‘Scream 7’ exit

Jenna Ortega previously played Tara Carpenter in 2022’s 'Scream' and 2023’s 'Scream VI'

  • April 07, 2025
Jenna Ortega has finally revealed the real reason for leaving the Scream franchise.

The Wednesday star, who previously played Tara Carpenter in 2022’s Scream and 2023’s Scream VI, left the seventh movie instalment in November 2023.

At that time, Jenna blamed her “shooting schedule.”

However, during her recent interview with The Cut, the 22-year-old actress opened up about the real reason for leaving the hit movie franchise.

She said, “It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling. The Melissa stuff was happening, and it was all kind of falling apart. If ‘Scream VII’ wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time.”

The “Melissa stuff” refers to Jenna’s Scream co-star Melissa Barrera, who was fired from Scream 7 due to social media posts she put up about Israel and Palestine.

She added, “I’ve happened to join a lot of franchises, which is so great to be a part of legacy. But for me, I’m really trying to prioritize new directors and original stories. I know on the outside, maybe people are looking at my choices like, ‘Man, what the hell is this girl doing?’ I never thought I would do a movie [like A24’s ‘Death of Unicorn’]. But an original script is exciting.”

On the work front, Jenna Ortega will be next seen in Wednesday season two.

The famous Netflix show is slated to release in 2025.

