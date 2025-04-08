Adam Levine announces new Maroon 5 album, single, tour

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 08, 2025
Adam Levine has finally announced the new music album of pop band Maroon 5.

On Monday, April 7, the American singer confirmed on Tonight Show that Maroon 5 will release new singles this year.

During the show host Jimmy Fallon asked him if the band is planning to release new music this year, Adam replied, “I am gonna confirm the rumors are true. The rumors are correct. There are details. I cannot divulge all the details.”

He added, “But the details are basically, roughly, there’s a single coming at the end of the month-ish. I’m really excited about it. An album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish.”

The upcoming album will be the band’s first since 2023’s Middle Ground.

Adam also got candid about working with Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco on the M5 smash Moves Like Jagger.

The 2011 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit was co-written and co-produced by Blanco.

Adam praised the producer, “He brought those two to me and I was like, ‘Oh this is a lot of fun. Having new energy is a great thing… funnily enough, now I’ve kind of gone back to writing and shutting everybody out. But Benny was the first guy that got me to kind of think outside of the band.”

For those unversed, Maroon 5 consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Adam Levine, rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton and bassist Sam Farrar.

