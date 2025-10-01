Selena Gomez’s shares new look, hides sweet tribute to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez gave fans a first glimpse of her wedding reception dress in newly released photos from her special day with Benny Blanco.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Only Murder In The Building star shared a zoomed look from her “dreamy” wedding dress as it contained a hidden tribute to Benny Blanco.
In shared photos, Gomez could be seen kissing Blanco, 37, on the dance floor while wearing a vintage-inspired white dress with a sweetheart neckline.
The Calm Down singer donned a halter neck Ralph Lauren wedding ceremony gown, complete with lace detailing at the neck and a long train.
To add more elegance, she wore her dress, with a simple long veil and wore her hair parted to the side in Old Hollywood-style waves.
The sixth photo showed Gomez holding up the lace of her dress to reveal a secret heart with the couple’s first initials, “S + B.”
The carousel of photos also showed her second look at her unique second gown, another halter neck floor-length dress, complete with a structured corset and a delicate lace train.
Moreover, Gomez slipped into the third look as she exuded elegance in a more casual off-the-shoulder dress at her reception while dancing barefoot with Blanco.
Her all three dresses were designed by Ralph Lauren, which she tagged in her caption.
In a series of images, Gomez also showed a heart-shaped wedding cake decorated with white frosting in a scalloped pattern.
On top of the cake is a “Just married” message written in black icing and a bride-and-groom figurine.
"@ralphlauren @itsbennyblanco @rarebeauty," Gomez wrote in the caption.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on Sept. 27 in Santa Barbara, California.