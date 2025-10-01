Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s presence adds extra sparkle to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s wedding

The 'Lover' singer attended the 'Calm Down' singer and the music producer's wedding on September 27

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift “brought magic, grace, and authenticity” to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding.

Radio host Tanya Rad was thrilled to meet the Lover singer at the Calm Down singer and the music producer's wedding on September 27.

During the Monday, September 29 episode of her and Becca Tilley's iHeartRadio podcast Scrubbing In.

Rad revealed that she was introduced to Swift by her best friend Paulina Char, and shared that she once walked down the aisle to one of Swift’s songs.

"Actually, it was my first dance and I walked down the aisle to it," Rad recalled, correcting Char, 30.

Sharing about Swift, Rad mentioned, "She was so kind. She loved it. She asked me what song, and she was like, 'That means so much.' I cannot explain to you how magical, regal, genuine, present, locked in, invested and normal [she was]."

Notably, the insight detail came after a source revealed that Swift delivered a speech at Gomez's wedding.

"At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night," the source said, adding, "The vibe was so much fun."

"They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room," the source insider.

Swift has a close bond with Gomez since they both dated a Jonas brother back in 2008 as the Blank Space singer dated Joe Jonas while the Single Soon singer was linked to Nick Jonas.

