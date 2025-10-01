Sydney Sweeney ‘genuinely happy’ in relationship with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney appeared to be genuinely happy with Scooter Braun as the couple isn’t concerned with “what others think.”
As per PEOPLE, the source close to the couple revealed that the Anyone But You actress and the record executive, who are “casually dating,” "have a lot in common and neither one of them cares what others think."
Sweeney’s friends and family are "really happy about this relationship," the source continued, sharing that "for them, it’s such a relief to see her genuinely happy."
The tipster revealed that "it's not just Sydney's side, either," Braun’s "friends are also glad to see him with Sydney."
"They say it's been a long time since they've seen him this settled in a relationship, and they can tell how much he admires her," the insider mentioned.
Sharing about Braun’s thoughts for the Christy star, the tipster revealed, "He thinks she's smart, kind and fun, and she appreciates how he really sees her for who she is beyond all the noise."
Notably, the confession came after Braun joined Sweeney at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 28, holding hands as they toured the park.
He was also seen at her 28th birthday celebration the night before.
The couple sparked dating rumours after they attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in June.