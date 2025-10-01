Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after two decades

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 20-year of marriage.
As per the BBC News, the Eyes Wide Shut actress made the filing in Tennessee court on Tuesday, September 30.
The reason behind their divorce was the pair's “irreconcilable differences.”
In the documents, Nicole shared parenting plan and custody terms for their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
The Grammy-winning actress also revealed the couple’s reported monthly incomes.
Documents obtained by E! News show that both Nicole and Keith reported monthly earnings of $100,000.
Divorce documents confirm that “no amount and/or form of alimony or spousal support” will be exchanged.
Moreover, the documents also revealed that the former couple also agreed not to provide child support. The official paperwork shows zero dollars in childcare costs for both parties.
Regarding custody, The Perfect Couple alum requested to be the primary residential parent, with their daughters Sunday and Faith spending 306 days per year with her and 59 days with their father.
About Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban:
Nicole and Keith exchanged vows in June 2006 and have two beautiful daughters together, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.
The A Family Affair star was previously married to Hollywood bigwig Tom Cruise, with whom she has two adopted children, daughter Isabella and son Connor.