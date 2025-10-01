Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after two decades

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce documents reveal shocking details on on 'spousal support'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after two decades
Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after two decades

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 20-year of marriage.

As per the BBC News, the Eyes Wide Shut actress made the filing in Tennessee court on Tuesday, September 30.

The reason behind their divorce was the pair's “irreconcilable differences.”

In the documents, Nicole shared parenting plan and custody terms for their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The Grammy-winning actress also revealed the couple’s reported monthly incomes. 

Documents obtained by E! News show that both Nicole and Keith reported monthly earnings of $100,000.

Divorce documents confirm that “no amount and/or form of alimony or spousal support” will be exchanged. 

Moreover, the documents also revealed that the former couple also agreed not to provide child support. The official paperwork shows zero dollars in childcare costs for both parties.

Regarding custody, The Perfect Couple alum requested to be the primary residential parent, with their daughters Sunday and Faith spending 306 days per year with her and 59 days with their father.

About Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban:

Nicole and Keith exchanged vows in June 2006 and have two beautiful daughters together, 17-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret.

The A Family Affair star was previously married to Hollywood bigwig Tom Cruise, with whom she has two adopted children, daughter Isabella and son Connor. 

You Might Like:

Selena Gomez’s shares new look, hides sweet tribute to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s shares new look, hides sweet tribute to Benny Blanco
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star shared new looks from her 'dreamy' wedding dress

Sydney Sweeney ‘genuinely happy’ in relationship with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney ‘genuinely happy’ in relationship with Scooter Braun
The 'Anyone But You' actress and the record executive are 'casually dating'

Taylor Swift teases new lyrics, drops big clues ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift teases new lyrics, drops big clues ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift is set to release her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Friday, October 3

Justin Baldoni makes new confession amid Blake Lively legal war

Justin Baldoni makes new confession amid Blake Lively legal war
Justin Baldoni shared optimistic update while facing Blake Lively legal war

Lola Young cancels all shows after onstage collapse: 'I'm going away'

Lola Young cancels all shows after onstage collapse: 'I'm going away'
Lola Young shared that she will be taking some time off to focus on herself after she collapsed in NYC

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban breakup tied to his decision to live separately

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban breakup tied to his decision to live separately
The 'Babygirl' star and the 'Let It Roll' hitmaker have parted ways after nearly 20 years of marriage

Ariana Grande drops 'Wicked: For Good' sneak peek after White House drama

Ariana Grande drops 'Wicked: For Good' sneak peek after White House drama
The White House fires back after Ariana Grande questions Trump supporters about their lives under his administration

Latto confirms romance With 21 Savage following years of speculations

Latto confirms romance With 21 Savage following years of speculations
Latto and 21 Savage's dating rumours have been stirring across the social media since 2020

'Simpsons' movie sequel confirmed with release date and first poster

'Simpsons' movie sequel confirmed with release date and first poster
The latest Simpson's poster teases the sequel with a doughnut and the tagline: 'Homer’s coming back for seconds'

AI Actress 'Tilly Norwood' sparks SAG-AFTRA backlash: 'not an actor'

AI Actress 'Tilly Norwood' sparks SAG-AFTRA backlash: 'not an actor'
Tilly Norwood is an artificial intelligence-generated actress created by the production company Particle6

Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Anna De Armas shine at Paris Fashion show

Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Anna De Armas shine at Paris Fashion show
The 'Dune' starlet accompanied the 'Game of Thrones' actress and the 'Ballerina' star served looks at Paris Fashion Week

Madonna breaks silence on terrifying health crisis that halted her World Tour

Madonna breaks silence on terrifying health crisis that halted her World Tour
The 'Frozen' singer was rushed to intensive care in 2023 after a bacterial infection