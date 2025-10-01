Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift teases new lyrics, drops big clues ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift is set to release her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' on Friday, October 3

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy after teasing brand-new lyrics ahead of The Life of a Showgirl release.

On Tuesday, the Blank Space singer launched a release week for The Life of a Showgirl with a glittery Spotify pop-up in New York City, where fans explored themed photo ops and hidden album clues.

The US Weekly revealed that the guests received a mint green souvenir ticket, while Spotify Premium users scored a glittery keychain with a QR code linking to the album’s page.

The Life of a Showgirl pop-up teased so many hints to fans about what they are eagerly waiting for on Swift's 12th studio album.

It appeared that the bulk of the clues are located in two separate spaces: the vanity, designed as a dressing room, and the backstage area, stocked with equipment cases.

The new lyric was displayed at the pop-up, “Oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me.”

It was written in faux lipstick on a mirror in the vanity room.

iTunes revealed that this line is from the track Elizabeth Taylor.

In a pop-up the noticeable object garnered the attention was a burgundy envelope reading, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

It is considered as a nod to Travis Kelce as he surprised Swift with a handmade Valentine’s card and $100,000 worth of gifts.

Apart from that she dropped the hints like easter eggs, the brief case, the costumes, Ophelia and the tracklist.

Taylor Swift is set to release her first album, The Life of a Showgirl after engagement with Travis Kelce on Friday, October 3.

