Justin Baldoni makes new confession amid Blake Lively legal war

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Justin Baldoni has broken his silence on the ongoing legal feud with Blake Lively, reassuring fans that he is “doing wonderfully” despite the high-profile courtroom battle making headlines.

While conversing with TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, the It Ends With Us star revealed he was “actually doing wonderful.”

Upon asking about how he was managing the high-profile dispute, the actor shared he was “very grateful,” “very positive” and feeling “a lot of love.”

After the reporter pointed out he looked “be taking the high road' amid his legal war with his former costar, the father-of-two explained 'that’s what we always try to do.”

The Five Feets Apart star’s comment came just weeks after attorney Alexandra Shapiro, who is a lawyer to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, joined his legal team.

Legal filings on September 15 confirm that Shapiro, formerly a clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has been appointed as attorney for both Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios.

Despite Baldoni’s efforts to fortify his defense, new claims bring his actions under renewed focus.

Documents filed on September 4 allege repeated “negative interactions” with Justin Baldoni and his team on a past Wayfarer project, including claims of verbal abuse.

The accuser, whose name was redacted, asked that Baldoni be excluded from publicity efforts and is reportedly expected to testify in Blake Lively’s trial.

Blake Lively and actor/director Justin Baldoni are entangled in a prolonged legal battle over allegations of sexual harassment and a coordinated smear campaign during the production of their 2024 film It Ends With Us.

The legal actions, which have involved countersuits, dismissed claims, and subpoenas involving Blake's friend Taylor Swift, are set to go to trial in March 2026.

