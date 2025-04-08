Crown Princess Victoria makes official visit to Nigeria upon special request

Royal

Crown Princess Victoria has kicked off her official visit to Nigeria.

In a new Instagram post shared by the Swedish Royal Family on Tuesday, April 8, it was reported that the future queen has embarked on a visit to Nigeria upon receiving a request by the government.

The main goal of the visit is to strengthen the ties and bilateral relationship between the two countries shared the Palace.

It was also shared that accompanying the Crown Princess on the visit is a key official who will represent the government in the host country.

“At the request of the government, The Crown Princess is making an official visit to Nigeria this week with the aim of consolidating and developing the bilateral relationship between the countries. State Councilor Andreas Carlson is representing the government during the trip,” the Royals briefed in the post.

They also reported about the engagements taken over by King Carl XVI Gustaf’s daughter on her first day of the official visit.

“On the first day, The Crown Princess visited: Nigeria's Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, a preschool together with @unicefsverige,” and “the Swedish Ambassador's residence in Abuja,” the caption elaborated.

The Royal Family of Sweden also shared a couple of photos from Crown Princess Victoria’s outings and engagements.

