Princess Victoria pays special visit to Home Guard for key purpose

Sweden’s Crown Princess recently enjoyed exciting performances at Royal Dramatic Theatre with Prince Daniel and Princess Estelle

  • March 25, 2025
Crown Princess Victoria visited the Home Guard to get update about a key initiative.

On Monday, March 24, the Royal Family of Sweden turned to its official Instagram handle to update about the future queen’s recent engagement.

For the outing, the mother-of-two visited the Home Guards to overlook how the work on a major initiative is going on.

She also met some of the instructors who have been assigned to lead the upcoming military training round during the visit.

“Last week, The Crown Princess visited the Home Guard to receive information on how the work with the Interflex training initiative is progressing,” read the post’s caption.

Related: Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance

The Royal Family continued, “Since 2022, the Army and the Home Guard have supported the Interflex training initiative, which provides voluntary Ukrainian citizens with basic military training in the UK.”

“During the visit to the Home Guard, The Crown Princess had the opportunity to meet some of the Home Guard instructors who will lead the upcoming training round. They showed, among other things, how they teach mine clearance,” they added.

Related: Princess Victoria enjoys ‘fantastic’ theatre experience with Daniel, Estella

The update comes after the Swedish Royal Family reported that Crown Princess Victoria enjoyed exciting performances at the Royal Dramatic Theatre with husband, Prince Daniel, and daughter, Princess Estelle, over the weekend.

