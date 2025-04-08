Entertainment

Rihanna fuels third pregnancy speculation with major public move

The Fenty Beauty founder shares two sons, RZA and Riot, with partner A$AP Rocky

  • April 08, 2025
Rihanna added fuel to third pregnancy rumors with a big move in latest outing.

In its new article, Daily Mail reported that the Fenty Beauty founder was spotted doing grocery at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend.

For the outing, the 37-year-old Barbadian singer and businesswoman wore baggy clothes that included a loose-fitting grey tracksuit.

The baggy clothing sparked a wave of speculation among Rihanna’s fans, with many suggesting that she chose to dress in loose clothes to hide her third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky.

P.C. GAMR/BACKGRID
P.C. GAMR/BACKGRID

While the Unapologetic songstress kept her attire casual, she still opted to add a touch of opulence to her look by carrying a classy bag from luxury brand Louis Vuitton and flashing a beautiful beads and crystal necklace.

The series of rumors and speculations began since Rihanna’s trip to Paris, where she launched Fenty Beauty Avenue at Sephora Champs Elysées.

For the launch, the Diamonds crooner wore a metallic gold gown that featured a gathered, ruched design at the waist, creating a textured look at the midsection.

The ensemble soon sparked buzz among the songstess’s fans who speculated that she may be pregnant again.

“Are we thinking shes pregoo again or its just me?” a fan commented on her Instagram post, while another expressed, “FIRST THING I SAID when i saw the dress!!! hiding something.”

“just announce the damn pregnancy at this point,” a third quipped.

Rihanna shares two sons, RZA and Riot, with A$AP Rocky, her partner of five years.

