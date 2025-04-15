OpenAI to phase out GPT-4.5 from API: What to expect?

OpenAI has officially announced a phase out of the availability of ChatGPT-4.5, code-named Orion, from its Application Programming Interface (API).
The San Francisco-based AI firm revealed on Monday, April 14, 2025, that developers will have access to GPT-4.5 via OpenAI’s API until July 14, after which they’ll have to transition to another model in OpenAI’s catalogue.
OpenAI is positioning GPT-4.1 as the preferred replacement, which launched Monday.
Speaking to TechCrunch, an OpenAI spokesperson stated, “[GPT-4.1] offers similar or improved performance than GPT-4.5 in key areas at a much lower cost.”
“We will be deprecating GPT-4.5 to prioritize building future models,” he added.
It is worth noting that GPT-4.5 isn’t leaving ChatGPT, where it’s available in the research preview for paying customers.
What to expect?
According to OpenAI, GPT-4.1 is available exclusively to developer's using its API, and comes in three sizes: GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini and GPT-4.1 nano.
The company claimed that GPT-4.1 will be better at coding and "long context understanding," and with the support for "up to one million tokens of context" and knowledge of the world up to June 2024.
OpenAI said the GPT-4.1 family is available to use via the company's API, providing an enhanced AI experience.