King Charles shares heartfelt Easter message ahead of Maundy Service

King Charles is wishing a “blessed and peaceful Easter” to everyone!
Taking to its Instagram account on Thursday, the Buckingham Palace shared the monarch’s annual Easter message ahead of Maundy Service.
“The abiding message of Easter is that God so loved the world - the whole world that He -sent His son to live among us to show us how to love one another, and to lay down His own life for others in a love that proved stronger than death,” the message read.
King Charles further added, “There are three virtues that the world still needs - faith, hope and love. "And the greatest of these is love”.
“It is with these timeless truths in my mind, and my heart, that I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Easter,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, the palace wrote in the caption, "Ahead of this year’s Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral, The King has shared an Easter message to all who celebrate."
King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend a Maundy Service together at Durham Cathedral on Thursday 17 April 2025.
During the ceremony, the King and Queen will hand out coins to 76 men and 76 women in recognition of the monarch's age.
The Royal couple will conclude the ceremony with a visit to a special exhibition of the Cathedral's Magna Cartas, which are on display for the first time in eight years.