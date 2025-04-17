Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed after sudden death at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death has been finally revealed nearly two months after her death.

As per PEOPLE, the Gossip Girl alum’s sudden death was a result of complications of diabetes mellitus.

On Wednesday, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner revealed the reason of death.

It is reported that the manner of death was ruled as natural.

A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the outlet that "the amended determination was made following review of toxicology testing results."

According to the spokesperson, "toxicology testing can be done without autopsy."

Notably, the report went public less than two months after Trachtenberg was found dead in a New York City apartment when law enforcement responded to a 911 call on February 26.

Following the officers reached to the location, they found a woman, identified as Trachtenberg, unconscious and unresponsive.

The New York City Medical Examiner's Office shared that the actress's family objected to an autopsy so that her cause of death would be ruled "undetermined."

Michelle Trachtenberg was best known for her roles as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl and Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

