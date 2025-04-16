Spotify down: Outage hits thousands of users globally

Spotify, the world's leading music streaming app, is down for thousands of global users.
Multiple users on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, reported the outage of Spotify.
According to the Downdetector, over 21,000 users in the UK and over 17,000 globally reported issues with the Spotify app and website.
The reports started to surge at around 1pm, with some reporting that the app had stop functioning, while others revealed glitches within the streaming service.
Responding to the issue, Spotify on the social media site stated, “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!”
Spotify suggested users to reinstall the app if issues persist and directed them to customer service for further assistance.
Most users in Europe and the UK were hit first, and then a few users in the US also began encountering problems.
When attempting to access Spotify, a few users received error messages or had playback fail.