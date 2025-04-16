How to protect iPhone with Control Center settings

Apple has upgraded iOS with enhanced capabilities, while there are some risks to users protecting their iPhones.
The Control Center can be utilised to immediately click an image, jot down a note, turn on the lights, control your Apple TV, and much more.
It is useful and convenient, as you don't have to unlock your iPhone or iPad to use it.
To note, with that convenience comes a potential security issue. If you use Control Center to create Instant Notes, while you might not want anyone to be able to get at them just by picking up your device and swiping on the Lock screen.
Notably, there is an option in iOS that allows you to disable access to the Control Center from the Lock screen, it's just hidden away in your device's settings.
How to protect iPhone
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap Face ID (or Touch ID) and Passcode.
- Enter your passcode if prompted.
- Scroll down and turn off the switch next to Control Center.
To find the right balance between convenience and security is a personal preference.
However, disabling Control Center on the Lock screen is less of an issue now that most new iPhones have Face ID, which makes unlocking as easy as picking it up.
It is worth noting that by disabling Control Center access when locked, you're adding an extra layer of security on your iPhone.