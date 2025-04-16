How to protect iPhone with Control Center settings

Your iPhone may be at risk, unless you’ve activated this setting

How to protect iPhone with Control Center settings
How to protect iPhone with Control Center settings

Apple has upgraded iOS with enhanced capabilities, while there are some risks to users protecting their iPhones.

The Control Center can be utilised to immediately click an image, jot down a note, turn on the lights, control your Apple TV, and much more.

It is useful and convenient, as you don't have to unlock your iPhone or iPad to use it.

To note, with that convenience comes a potential security issue. If you use Control Center to create Instant Notes, while you might not want anyone to be able to get at them just by picking up your device and swiping on the Lock screen.

Notably, there is an option in iOS that allows you to disable access to the Control Center from the Lock screen, it's just hidden away in your device's settings.

How to protect iPhone 

  • Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
  • Tap Face ID (or Touch ID) and Passcode.
  • Enter your passcode if prompted.
  • Scroll down and turn off the switch next to Control Center.

To find the right balance between convenience and security is a personal preference.

However, disabling Control Center on the Lock screen is less of an issue now that most new iPhones have Face ID, which makes unlocking as easy as picking it up.

It is worth noting that by disabling Control Center access when locked, you're adding an extra layer of security on your iPhone.

Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details

Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details

Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'

Khloé Kardashian dishes Kourtney's surprising demand on 'The Kardashians'
Rieko Ioane confirms to join Leinster Rugby from Auckland Blues

Rieko Ioane confirms to join Leinster Rugby from Auckland Blues
WHO secures milestone agreement on tackling future pandemics

WHO secures milestone agreement on tackling future pandemics
Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details
Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details
Spotify down: Outage hits thousands of users globally
Spotify down: Outage hits thousands of users globally
Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation
Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation
Apple overhauls ‘Search Ads’ as ‘Apple Ads:’ Details inside
Apple overhauls ‘Search Ads’ as ‘Apple Ads:’ Details inside
WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
OpenAI to phase out GPT-4.5 from API: What to expect?
OpenAI to phase out GPT-4.5 from API: What to expect?
Apple to start analysing device data for training AI models: Report
Apple to start analysing device data for training AI models: Report
Mark Zuckerberg takes stand to defend Meta in historic antitrust trial
Mark Zuckerberg takes stand to defend Meta in historic antitrust trial
Meta to train its AI-centric models on public content in EU
Meta to train its AI-centric models on public content in EU
Sam Altman hints new announcements amid Ghibli-style AI image popularity
Sam Altman hints new announcements amid Ghibli-style AI image popularity
Chrome for Android receives significant redesign update
Chrome for Android receives significant redesign update
Blue Origin deploys Katy Perry into space with first all-female crew
Blue Origin deploys Katy Perry into space with first all-female crew