Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details

Google has launched its Veo 2 video-generating AI model to Gemini Advanced subscribers, the company’s premium artificial intelligence (AI)-centric plan.
Veo 2 is now available for all the Gemini Advanced subscribers. Users can now select Veo 2 from the model’s drop-down menu in Google’s Gemini apps.
With the latest launch, Google now allows users to generate eight-second video clips at 720p resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and upload these clips to TikTok, and more through Gemini’s “share” button.
In addition, users can install Veo 2 videos as MP4 files, watermarked with Google’s SynthID tech.
However, users can only create a limited number of videos every month, and the Google Workspace business and education plans aren’t supported.
Google has also incorporated Veo 2 with Whisk, an experimental feature in Google Labs that allows users to use images as prompts with Gemini to generate the latest images.
Google’s apps of Veo 2 currently seem to be a fair addition.
The CEO of Google DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, stated that the company aims to combine its Gemini AI models with Veo for an enhanced comprehension of the physical world.