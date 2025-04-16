Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation

Elon Musk’s owned AI chatbot, Grok xAI has launched a canvas-like feature for editing and creating documents and basic apps.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the company on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, announced Grok Studio, which is available for free and paying Grok users.
Grok’s account on X stated, “Grok can now generate documents, code, reports and browser games.”
“Grok Studio will open your content in a separate window, allowing both you and Grok to collaborate on the content together,” it added.
Notably, Grok is the latest chatbot to get a specific workspace for tinkering with software and writing projects.
However, Grok Studio does not seem materially different from the canvas-like tools that come before it.
What to expect?
Grok Studio lets you preview HTML snippets and run code in programming languages like Python, C++, and JavaScript.
All content opens in a window to the right-hand side of Grok’s responses.
Grok Studio is made potentially more useful by another Grok upgrade with the integration of Google Drive.
To note, you can now attach files from a Google Drive account to a Grok prompt. According to xAI, Grok can work with documents, spreadsheets and slides.