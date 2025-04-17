Prince Harry 'deliberately annoys' Prince William with planned moves

  • April 17, 2025

Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged since the Duke of Sussex quit royal duties in 2020

Prince Harry 'deliberately annoys' Prince William with planned moves

Prince Harry made a surprise trip to Ukraine last Thursday, which reportedly left his elder brother, Prince William, “frustrated”.

As per the recent reports, the Prince of Wales is fuming at Kensington Palace officials who denied him a similar trip due to security concern.

Now, a royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has claimed that Prince Harry may have deliberately planned the Ukraine visit to annoy his estranged brother, William.

"That's the kind of thing that would absolutely infuriate William. And for all this talk about spare Harry grumbles that he was 'the spare' but William has found it so frustrating, and has done all his life, that Harry gets special treatment he’s never had,” she told GB News.

Charlotte continued, “And Harry does get away with things that William simply can’t. The other day, William went to Estonia because he couldn’t go to Ukraine. He obviously wanted to go to Ukraine, but he couldn’t for security reasons.

"And I’m sure Harry I mean, he must plan these things. He must plan them to annoy his brother. I can’t help but think it’s deliberate. I honestly can’t see it any other way,” she added.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Prince William have been estranged since the Duke of Sussex quit royal duties and moved to the US. in January 2020.

