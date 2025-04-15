Apple to start analysing device data for training AI models: Report

Apple plans to start analysing data on users’ devices, aiming to enhance its artificial intelligence platform.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted in a blog post on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, that the Cupertino-based tech giant will compare user data collected on device with synthetic data it collects to train AI models.
According to Gurman, Apple currently uses synthetic data, which is designed to replicate real-world inputs without revealing users’ personal information, to train its AI models.
However, its AI algorithms have a tougher time functioning correctly, as synthetic data is not always indicative of real user data.
Apple stated, “Synthetic data are created to mimic the format and important properties of user data but do not contain any actual user-generated content.”
In order to improve AI model training, the company will be able to determine which of its synthetic data is closest to real-world information by analysing device data.
Apple’s move aims at safeguarding user data while catching up to its competitors, such as Google’s Gemini, Microsoft AI, and OpenAI. OpenAI and Alphabet Inc. platforms reportedly have fewer privacy restrictions than Apple’s.
The company will roll out the new system in an upcoming beta version of iOS and iPadOS 18.5 and macOS 15.5.
Apple will enhance text-related capabilities in its Apple Intelligence platform, including user message summaries, the capacity to synthesise ideas in Writing Tools, and summaries in notifications.
To note, the company plans to announce Apple Intelligence upgrades in June but won’t implement long-awaited features for Siri until next year.