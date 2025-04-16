Microsoft launches 'computer use' feature for Copilot Studio

Copilot Studio will be capable of generating AI agents that can automate data entry and analyse markets

Microsoft launches computer use feature for Copilot Studio
Microsoft launches 'computer use' feature for Copilot Studio

Microsoft has introduced the latest “computer use” feature for Copilot Studio this week that allows artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents to interact with websites and desktop apps.

The recently launched feature will enable businesses to use Copilot Studio to build AI agents that treat websites and desktop apps, offering an improved user experience.

Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s business & industry Copilot Charles Lamanna said, “This allows agents to handle tasks even when there is no API available to connect to the system directly. If a person can use the app, the agent can too.”

Copilot Studio will be capable of generating AI agents that can automate data entry, analyse markets, and proceed with invoices.

The software giant Microsoft stated that the latest tool will be capable of detecting when buttons and screens change in apps or websites and proceed without breaking.

Earlier this month, Microsoft integrated a similar feature, dubbed Actions, into its consumer Copilot. It lets actions be performed in the background while users work on other tasks.

Copilot now offers a unique experience by performing several things such as book restaurant reservations, event tickets, and more from online stores. 

US judge threatens contempt against Trump officials over deportation dispute

US judge threatens contempt against Trump officials over deportation dispute
Miley Cyrus drops exciting update about her new album 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus drops exciting update about her new album 'Something Beautiful'
Major League Fishing tragedy: Multi-boat collision leaves ‘at least one dead’

Major League Fishing tragedy: Multi-boat collision leaves ‘at least one dead’
King Charles honours Princess Anne's investiture tribute to Horizon heroes

King Charles honours Princess Anne's investiture tribute to Horizon heroes
Meta's Zuckerberg weighs Instagram spin-off amid antitrust trial: Memo reveals
Meta's Zuckerberg weighs Instagram spin-off amid antitrust trial: Memo reveals
Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details
Google's Veo 2 now available for Gemini Advance subscribers: Details
Spotify down: Outage hits thousands of users globally
Spotify down: Outage hits thousands of users globally
How to protect iPhone with Control Center settings
How to protect iPhone with Control Center settings
Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation
Grok unveils canvas-like tool for document and app creation
Apple overhauls ‘Search Ads’ as ‘Apple Ads:’ Details inside
Apple overhauls ‘Search Ads’ as ‘Apple Ads:’ Details inside
WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report
OpenAI to phase out GPT-4.5 from API: What to expect?
OpenAI to phase out GPT-4.5 from API: What to expect?
Apple to start analysing device data for training AI models: Report
Apple to start analysing device data for training AI models: Report
Mark Zuckerberg takes stand to defend Meta in historic antitrust trial
Mark Zuckerberg takes stand to defend Meta in historic antitrust trial
Meta to train its AI-centric models on public content in EU
Meta to train its AI-centric models on public content in EU
Sam Altman hints new announcements amid Ghibli-style AI image popularity
Sam Altman hints new announcements amid Ghibli-style AI image popularity