Microsoft launches 'computer use' feature for Copilot Studio

Microsoft has introduced the latest “computer use” feature for Copilot Studio this week that allows artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents to interact with websites and desktop apps.
The recently launched feature will enable businesses to use Copilot Studio to build AI agents that treat websites and desktop apps, offering an improved user experience.
Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s business & industry Copilot Charles Lamanna said, “This allows agents to handle tasks even when there is no API available to connect to the system directly. If a person can use the app, the agent can too.”
Copilot Studio will be capable of generating AI agents that can automate data entry, analyse markets, and proceed with invoices.
The software giant Microsoft stated that the latest tool will be capable of detecting when buttons and screens change in apps or websites and proceed without breaking.
Earlier this month, Microsoft integrated a similar feature, dubbed Actions, into its consumer Copilot. It lets actions be performed in the background while users work on other tasks.
Copilot now offers a unique experience by performing several things such as book restaurant reservations, event tickets, and more from online stores.