WhatsApp plans to expand video status limit: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly releasing a feature to share video status updates up to 90 seconds long, and it's available to some beta testers.
WABetaInfo revealed on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, that this feature allows users to post longer and uninterrupted video clips as their status, eliminating the requirement to split content into multiple parts.
According to the users, the feature enhanced their experience with status updates, as they are able to convey their moments in a single video.
To note, this move is also an update of last year's feature, which had already increased the limit from 30 seconds to 1 minute.
The rollout is being conducted gradually, so the feature is still not available to all beta testers.
It is worth noting that this enhancement directly contributes to user convenience. With the longer limit, the need to manually trim or cut a video to fit the status duration is significantly reduced.
Additionally, the 90-second limit opens the door to more creative and interactive content, particularly for users who enjoy updating friends and family with longer videos.
However, WhatsApp has yet to officially confirm the expansion of the video status limit to wider audience.