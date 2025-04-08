Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise’s upcoming film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, is set to premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
On Tuesday, April 8, the festival announced that Tom, 62, and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie are set to attend the annual French event to premiere their new film on May 14, the festival's second night.
The Top Gun actor’s appearance at the festival will mark his second time appearing in Cannes.
Tom first attended the festival in 1992 to promote his movie with Ron Howard, Far and Away, and in 2022, he returned with the cast of Top Gun: Maverick to premiere the hit sequel to 1986's Top Gun.
The Cannes Film Festival is expected to reveal its full 2025 lineup on Thursday, April 10.
The cast of the upcoming movie also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris.
To note, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release on May 23, 2025.