King Charles, Camilla add Italian flair to thank-you note for Italy’s welcome

King Charles and Queen Camilla added an Italian twist to their heartwarming thank-you post.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family on Tuesday, April 8, the Monarch and Queen Consort shared an exciting video, featuring clips from the grand welcome they received upon arriving Italy.
The King and Queen, who are on a four-day state visit to the European country, extended a heartfelt gratitude towards Italians for welcoming them whole-heartedly to their country.
To their sweet thanks message, Charles and Camilla added an Italian flair by writing the note in Italian language.
“Che accoglienza! Grazie a tutti coloro che sono venuti a salutare le Loro Maestà a Roma oggi,” the caption stated, which translates as, “What a welcome! Thanks to all who came to greet Their Majesties in Rome today.”
The video kicked off with a glimpse of the Royal Couple’s jet flying in the Italian sky, which then transitioned into a huge crowd, waiting to get a glimpse of the King and Queen.
In the clip, Their Majesties can be seen heartwarmingly meeting the Italian Royal fans and also famous Italian paleontologist and TV host, Alberto Angela.
Commenting on the post, an Instagram user penned, “Lovely welcome to our King & Queen.”
Another wrote, “How nice with Alberto Angela.”
“Warm Welcome to these ROYAL HIGHNESSES from Rome...” a third expressed.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s current state visit to Italy marks their first as a Royal Couple.