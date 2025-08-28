Home / Royal

Queen Silvia hosts special picnic for senior citizens to mark Day of the Old

Sweden’s Queen Silvia initiated ‘The Day of the Old’ in the ‘90s to honor the elderly citizens of the country

Queen Silvia is keeping her decades-old tradition alive!

On Thursday, August 28, the Swedish Royal Family took to Instagram to share that for her latest engagement, the Queen visited Ekerö, a municipality in Stockholm County, Sweden.

During the outing, Silvia hosted a special picnic for elderly residents as part of her ‘90s initiative, The Day of the Old.

The Day of the Old marks an annual event that Queen Silvia of Sweden launched in 1998 to honor and draw attention to the elderly and since 2000, it has been held as Ekebyhov Castle Park in Ekerö.

During the special event, King Carl XVI Gustaf’s wife greets local seniors in a festive, picnic-like atmosphere with music, conversation, and community spirit.

“On Ekerö, the Queen yesterday greeted the elderly residents of the home municipality who had gathered for ‘The Day of the Old,’” shared the Royals.

They continued, “The day, which was initiated by the Queen in the 90s, is organized by Ekerö municipality and offers entertainment and picnic for the elderly.”

For the delightful picnic, Queen Silvia radiated regal charm in traditional Swedish dress Sverigedräkten.

Who is Queen Silvia?

Queen Silvia is a member of the Swedish Royal Family as the wife of King Carl XVI Gustaf.

She has held the title of Queen since her marriage to the King in 1976. The couple has three children – Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip, and Princess Madeleine.

