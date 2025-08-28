Prince Harry's UK visit confirmed amid 'peace talks' with King Charles

Prince Harry is set to travel to the United Kingdom amid “peace talks” with estranged father King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex will attend the WellChild Awards in London next month to celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill children.
Harry will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception before presenting an award.
This event will take place on third anniversary of the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
The Spare author is set to attend the ceremony, which will take place at an undisclosed venue, for the 15th time as a patron for the charity.
He will not be joined by his wife Meghan Markle or his children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, as they are set to remain at home in Montecito, California.
Three years ago, Harry skipped ceremony due to the death of his late grandmother. The following year, he returned to the awards and paid a loving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The duke honored the late royal at that time, "She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight happy.”
For those unversed, the announcement of Harry's UK travel plans comes a month after representative met King Charles’ representative in London.
To note, Harry is set to attend the award ceremony on September 8.