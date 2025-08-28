Home / Royal

Princess Diana's time capsule unveiled just days before her death anniversary

The late Princess buried a time capsule at the Great Ormand Street Hospital (GOSH) in London in 1991

Late Princess Diana's fans feel nostalgic as her almost 35 years old time capsule has been unveiled.

As reported by multiple outlets, the contents inside King Charles ex-wife's time capsule have been unveiled, which she buried in a wall at the Great Ormand Street Hospital (GOSH) in 1991.

The time capsule which appears to be a throwback to the early '90s includes items like, Kylie Minogue's Rhythm of Love album from 1990, a photo of Diana, a passport, a Casio pocket TV and a copy of the Sunday Times newspaper from the date of the time capsule's burial and other items.

Despite the water damage which ruined some of the artifacts, photos of the retrieved show the capsule had largely stayed in a remarkably good condition after nearly 35 years.

The capsule was unveiled just two days before Prince Harry and William's mother's 30th death anniversary — who became the president of GOSH in 1989.

Diana died in a fatal car accident in 1997 just a year after her divorce with the then-Prince of Wales, Charles.

