Meghan Markle accidentally spills about secret child 'you never heard of’

The Duchess of Sussex makes surprising claim about alleged secret child in the second season of 'With Love, Meghan'


Meghan Markle has sent the internet into frenzy by making a surprise confession about her alleged secret child.

In the second season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex accidentally spilled the beans about the rumors with Chrissy Teigen, suggesting her niece might actually be her own child.

The model, 39, teased her "I was like, You have a kid named Honsworth?'"

Meghan quipped, "My child, you've never heard of."

However, she cleared up the misconception by explaining, "By the way, if I could have kept a secret like that, I mean, impressive.”

The pair first met on a game show Deal or No Deal, in which Meghan and Chrissy starred as “briefcase girl.”

Reminiscing the old days, Prince Harry’s wife noted, “I remember us all having to stand in line to get our lashes put on. I was just so happy to have health insurance. I was like, ‘I get health insurance with this job,’” before adding, “How far we’ve come.”

After working together on the show, the duo remained friends.

Chrissy was one of the headline guests on the season two of With Love, Meghan, which was released on August 26.

The remaining guests include chefs Christina Tosi, Samin Nosrat, David Chang and José Andrés, alongside stylist Tan France and podcaster Jay Shetty.

