King Charles honors Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim with major promotion

King Charles has honored her sister Princess Anne’s beloved husband Sir Tim with a highest honor in the Royal Victorian Order.
According to an official notice published in the Court Circular, the 76-year-old monarch promoted the vice-admiral to be a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order during a ceremony held at Balmoral Castle on August 21.
During the event, King Charles presented Sir Tim with the Insignia of a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO), marking a major promotion within the order.
The prestigious order honors the Princess Royal’s husband in recognition of his service to the Sovereign or the royal family.
It is the highest rank within the order, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional devotion over many years.
Sir Tim has been a Member of the Royal Victorian Order since August 1989.
The British retired Royal Navy officer was appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth II when he was serving as an equerry to Her Late Majesty.
Queen Elizabeth later promoted him to Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in 2011.
The Royal Victorian Order was established by Queen Victoria in 1896 to recognize special service to the monarch, Royal Family, or senior representative of the monarch.
Currently, King Charles is the sovereign over the order and Princess Anne serves as the grand master.
Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence have been married since 1992.