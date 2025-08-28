Home / Royal

King Frederik pauses summer trip to mark Nephew Count Nikolai's birthday

Count Nikolai is the eldest of Queen Margrethe II's grandchildren and the son of Prince Joachim

Count Nikolai of Monpezat has turned 26 and his uncle King Frederik are celebrating his big day with great enthusiasm.

On Thursday, August 28, the Danish monarch took out some minute from his summer cruise trip with Queen Mary to extend a heartfelt wish for his dashing nephew.

“Congratulations to His Excellency Count Nikolai, who turns 26 today,” the Danish royal family wrote in the caption.

King Frederik also released an unseen photo of Count Nikolai who looked dapper in a dark brown suit which he paired with a light blue collared shirt, and a patterned tie.

Count Nikolai is the eldest of Queen Margrethe II's grandchildren and the son of Prince Joachim from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

At the time of his birth in 1999 in Copenhagen, he was third in line to the Danish throne after his uncle Frederik and father Joachim.

in 2018, Nikolai signed with the modeling agency Scoop Models and made his catwalk debut that February at the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week.

Later that year, the royal opened a show for the first time, walking for Dior.

“I was so privileged that I got to both open and close the show. I really got a lot of attention after that,” he said at the time.

Count Nikolai is currently dating his girlfriend Benedikte Thoustrup since 2018, as per reports.

