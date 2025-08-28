Prince William’s ‘weight of crown’ pushed him to make careful call for George

While the crown grants great power, it also carries a heavy weight of responsibility.
Prince William, the elder son of King Charles, is the heir to the British throne and knows exactly what it feels like to carry the “weight of the crown.”
This sense of responsibility forced the Prince of Wales to take a careful decision for his eldest child, Prince George, who is right behind him in the line of succession.
In order to let George enjoy his young age and have a normal childhood, William “deliberately delayed” telling his son about his “destiny” as future King.
Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, royal author Robert Lacey said of Prince George, "He really has had a period of a normal childhood.”
"William deliberately delayed this news until the last possible moment. It shows special care and thoughtfulness — it also tells us something about how William felt about the weight of the crown," she noted.
It is widely thought that Prince William and Princess Kate did not tell Prince George about his fate as future King until he turned 7.
Despite their active role in the monarchy, the Prince and Princess of Wales have ensured that their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – enjoy a childhood mostly out of the spotlight.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman stated, "William takes his role as father of the future King as seriously as he takes his role as future King. That’s key. His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it."
Moreover, as King Charles continues his battle against cancer, uncertainty about the monarchy’s future is unavoidable.
According to a palace insider, if Prince George becomes heir to the throne before completing school, Prince William could delay naming him Prince of Wales.
"They would want him to focus on having freedom before giving him any royal titles. I imagine that when William talks to George about things like this, he uses words like 'destiny' rather than ‘duty.’ ‘Duty’ has a sense of being trapped; ‘destiny’ has a sense of choice," they shared.
Notably, as per a royal source, Prince William is quietly preparing for his future role amid Charles’s ongoing cancer treatment.