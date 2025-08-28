Home / Royal

Prince William’s ‘weight of crown’ pushed him to make careful call for George

Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton and heir to the British throne

Prince William’s ‘weight of crown’ pushed him to make careful call for George


While the crown grants great power, it also carries a heavy weight of responsibility.

Prince William, the elder son of King Charles, is the heir to the British throne and knows exactly what it feels like to carry the “weight of the crown.”

This sense of responsibility forced the Prince of Wales to take a careful decision for his eldest child, Prince George, who is right behind him in the line of succession.

In order to let George enjoy his young age and have a normal childhood, William “deliberately delayed” telling his son about his “destiny” as future King.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, royal author Robert Lacey said of Prince George, "He really has had a period of a normal childhood.”

"William deliberately delayed this news until the last possible moment. It shows special care and thoughtfulness — it also tells us something about how William felt about the weight of the crown," she noted.

It is widely thought that Prince William and Princess Kate did not tell Prince George about his fate as future King until he turned 7.

Despite their active role in the monarchy, the Prince and Princess of Wales have ensured that their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – enjoy a childhood mostly out of the spotlight.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman stated, "William takes his role as father of the future King as seriously as he takes his role as future King. That’s key. His overarching priority is making sure they enjoy it rather than fear it."

Moreover, as King Charles continues his battle against cancer, uncertainty about the monarchy’s future is unavoidable.

According to a palace insider, if Prince George becomes heir to the throne before completing school, Prince William could delay naming him Prince of Wales.

"They would want him to focus on having freedom before giving him any royal titles. I imagine that when William talks to George about things like this, he uses words like 'destiny' rather than ‘duty.’ ‘Duty’ has a sense of being trapped; ‘destiny’ has a sense of choice," they shared.

Notably, as per a royal source, Prince William is quietly preparing for his future role amid Charles’s ongoing cancer treatment.

You Might Like:

Princess Olympia of Greece shines in bridal white at godson’s christening

Princess Olympia of Greece shines in bridal white at godson’s christening
The Princess of Greece served looks as she attended the christening of her baby godson, Robert Theodore Getty

Queen Silvia hosts special picnic for senior citizens to mark Day of the Old

Queen Silvia hosts special picnic for senior citizens to mark Day of the Old
Sweden’s Queen Silvia initiated ‘The Day of the Old’ in the ‘90s to honor the elderly citizens of the country

Prince Harry's UK visit confirmed amid 'peace talks' with King Charles

Prince Harry's UK visit confirmed amid 'peace talks' with King Charles
Prince Harry to attend WellChild Awards in the UK without wife Meghan Markle

King Frederik pauses summer trip to mark Nephew Count Nikolai’s birthday

King Frederik pauses summer trip to mark Nephew Count Nikolai’s birthday
Count Nikolai is the eldest of Queen Margrethe II's grandchildren and the son of Prince Joachim

Princess Diana's time capsule unveiled just days before her death anniversary

Princess Diana's time capsule unveiled just days before her death anniversary
The late Princess buried a time capsule at the Great Ormand Street Hospital (GOSH) in London in 1991

Meghan Markle accidentally spills about secret child 'you never heard of’

Meghan Markle accidentally spills about secret child 'you never heard of’
The Duchess of Sussex makes surprising claim about alleged secret child in the second season of 'With Love, Meghan'

King Charles honors Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim with major promotion

King Charles honors Princess Anne’s husband Sir Tim with major promotion
The Princess Royal and the vice-admiral Sir Timothy Laurence have been married since 1992

Meghan Markle makes new emotional claim about her ‘Sussex’ royal title

Meghan Markle makes new emotional claim about her ‘Sussex’ royal title
Meghan Markle gives jaw-dropping clarification over her surname and Royal Family title

Meghan Markle reminisces first anniversary date with Harry in ‘Old Chapel’

Meghan Markle reminisces first anniversary date with Harry in ‘Old Chapel’
The Duchess of Sussex discussed about the eternity ring that Prince Harry gifted her on the special occasion

Sheikha Mahra ignites buzz with surprise engagement to French Montana

Sheikha Mahra ignites buzz with surprise engagement to French Montana
Emirati Princess and the rapper sparked romance rumours with their Paris outings

Princess Kate, Prince William embrace new priorities amid balancing royal life

Princess Kate, Prince William embrace new priorities amid balancing royal life
The Princess of Wales' recent outings following her cancer battle showed that her priorities have shifted

King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Sanabria Lake to support wild fire victims

King Felipe, Queen Letizia visit Sanabria Lake to support wild fire victims
Spanish royal couple meets residents and authorities in areas hit by Castile and León wildfires