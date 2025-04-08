World

40% of global power goes green, CO2 emissions surge to shocking new high

A new report revealed that in the previous year, over 40% of the world's electricity came from sources that don't involve burning fossil fuels.

However, despite this progress carbon dioxide emissions reached an all-time high.

This increase is mainly due to high temperatures which have raised the overall demand for electricity, leading to rise in use of fossil fuel power plants, as per a new report from think-tank Ember.

Solar power, on the other hand, is growing rapidly. The amount of electricity generated by solar energy has doubled in just the last three years, making it the fastest-growing energy source.

Ember had been predicting that carbon dioxide emission which contribute to climate change would start to decrease.

However, this has not happened yet mainly because the global demand for electricity is rising, leading to an increased use of fossil fuel power plants which emit carbon dioxide.

The report further highlights that clean energy sources, like solar and wind power now contribute more than 40% of global electricity generation which is a milestone not seen since the 1940s.

Despite the increase in clean energy, global demand for electricity is growing faster than the growth of renewable energy.

As a result, although the share of electricity generated from clean power has increased to 40.9%, the amount of greenhouse gases being emitted has not yet decreased.

This is because the rising demand for electricity is still being met, in part by fossil fuel-based power plants that release carbon dioxide and other pollutants.

